Cincinnati: Ohio & Kentucky Governors To Meet To Discuss Plans For Brent Spence Bridge

It looks like the Ohio and Kentucky governors will meet to discuss the plans on the Brent Spence Bridge.
They will discuss traffic plans and funding for the bridge.
The meeting will take place at the NKY convention center around 2 pm.
The two governors will be joined by the Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
In January, Gov. Beshear laid out a budget proposal that included $250 million to support major transportation infrastructure goals, including building a new bridge next to the Brent Spence Bridge. (Fox19)
Our goal should be to ensure that every officer in #Ohio has a body camera. I am directing @OSHP to begin outfitting our troopers in #Ohio with body cameras. pic.twitter.com/3OHO5FySoX— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
I am also asking the legislature to examine what help the state can provide to other local agencies in regard to body camera costs.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
I am also asking our General Assembly to create a law enforcement oversight and accountability board, including members of the law enforcement community, and also members of the public. pic.twitter.com/ydKGorBWlt— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
There is currently no mechanism in #Ohio to revoke a certificate for conduct that is egregious, but not criminal.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
Now is the time to begin treating peace officer certificates more like professional licenses.
This board would be under @OhioAG's Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and would work with law enforcement experts from across the state and country to establish standards and a code of conduct for Ohio’s law enforcement profession.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
The board would then be responsible for ensuring that Ohio’s law enforcement officials adhere to this professional code of conduct, and if not, they would have the authority to suspend and revoke a peace officer’s license when necessary.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
Those within the law enforcement community who fail to report violations by other officers could face penalties, too. This is similar to the way other professionally-licensed professions are treated including physicians and lawyers.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2020
