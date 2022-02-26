Rapper Snootie Wild Confirmed Dead At 36 Years Old After Houston Shooting

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

[caption id="attachment_599596" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Cindy Ord / Getty[/caption] While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Mere words cannot begin to capture the excellence of André Leon Talley. The fashion icon passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 73. Visionary, legendary, phenom are all words that have been used to describe Talley and his impact on both fashion and journalism. While younger generations may know him from his time as a judge on "America's Next Top Model," Talley has been a fixture in high fashion and journalism for almost 50 years. Variety called the former creative director and editor-at-large for Vogue a "titan of fashion journalism." Talley stood at an impressive 6-foot-six-inches, with his presence felt in each room he entered. https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1483659456802025473 Talley's bylines included Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily. A prolific influence on fashion and beyond, Talley got his start at Andy Warhol's Interview Magazine in 1975, later becoming the fashion news editor at Vogue. "Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers," read a post on his official Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CY5n_zVsLaR/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6d3c27c6-1f58-4cde-a9cb-d9a825f12d28 Speaking at Oxford Union in May 2013, Talley credited his grandmother Francis Davis as one of two women who helped him become his full self. He shared that his grandmother was a maid at Duke University. "I learned style from my grandmother. Actually, I owe my grandmother a great deal about style," Talley said. "We didn't talk about style. For me, she was style." The other woman was Diana Vreeland, his entry point into the world of curation and museum-style. As a young person, Talley scored an internship with Vreeland at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He would later develop a deep working relationship with the French journalist and curator, later styling her for a shoot for W Magazine. Part of his fascination with Vreeland stems from his interest in the French language. He attended Brown University on a scholarship, studying French. At one point, Talley planned on becoming a French teacher. Talley is a masterful storyteller who weaves in anecdotes and life lessons with each passing minute. He went from being a small child obsessed with fashion magazines to being one of the leading fashion editors in the world. He was known for giving back to young people, even serving on the Board of Trustees for the Savannah College of Art and Design for more than 20 years. For those unfamiliar with Talley's work, the 2017 documentary "The Gospel According to André" is a journey through the life and career of the phenomenal creator. Watch his full address at Oxford Union below. https://youtu.be/Dj8j-0vA0VU