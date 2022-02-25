Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

On this episode of Black Don't Crack, Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Sanaa's age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

Arts & Entertainment
| 02.25.22
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

50th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sanaa Lathan is aging backwards. Can you believe the actress who brought us classic characters like Monica Wright in Love & Basketball, Sidney ‘Syd’ Shawin in Brown Sugar, Zora Banks in Disappearing Acts (and so many more) is 50-years-young, but doesn’t look a day over her most beloved character (a high school basketball star turned pro).

In 2018, Lathan shaved off her hair for the role of Violet in Netflix’s Nappily Ever After — bringing new life to her already youthful appearance. Since then, her tresses have grown back thicker and healthier than ever. And every now and then, the beloved actress treats us to a sun kissed selfie on social media.

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Sanaa’s age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

RELATED STORIES:

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On Her Instagram And It’s Simply Beautiful

Sanaa Lathan’s Natural Hair Is Thriving After Shaving It Off 3 Years Ago

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 5 hours ago
02.25.22

Saweetie Explains The Inspiration Behind Her Buzz Cut…

 11 hours ago
02.25.22

Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In…

 1 day ago
02.24.22
3 items

Our Favorite Garcelle Beauvais Hair Slay Moments

 1 day ago
02.24.22
Photos
Close