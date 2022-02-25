LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

We chopped it up with rapper Kodak Black whose new album “Back For Everything” released today. We asked him about his struggles with the law, his love life and how he feels about rappers like Master P, J.Cole and others who have referenced his decision making skills.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kodak Black Questions If J.Cole Was “Clowning Him” On Middle Child Verse was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: