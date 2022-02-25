Cincy
Cincinnati: Norwood Drug Investigation Leads To A Drug Bust

A drug investigation leads to a big drug bust in Norwood.

Police seized thousands of dollars, a large number of drugs, and several guns.

The Norwood Drug Task Force started the investigation that would eventually span throughout Hamilton County.

The investigation centered around Terra Sartor, according to Norwood Police. She was given probation following a 2019 drug arrest, police said.

Sartor was named a suspect in a December 2020 drug investigation, police said.

