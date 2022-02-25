LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A drug investigation leads to a big drug bust in Norwood.

Police seized thousands of dollars, a large number of drugs, and several guns.

Via Fox19

The Norwood Drug Task Force started the investigation that would eventually span throughout Hamilton County.

The investigation centered around Terra Sartor, according to Norwood Police. She was given probation following a 2019 drug arrest, police said.

Sartor was named a suspect in a December 2020 drug investigation, police said.

Cincinnati: Norwood Drug Investigation Leads To A Drug Bust was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: