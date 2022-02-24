Who Wore It Better? Apryl Jones & Taye Diggs Rock Matching CVS Outfits On Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Social media can’t get enough of reality TV star Apryl Jones and her suspected romance with Brown Sugar actor Taye Diggs. While they both haven’t spoken out publically about their relationship status, it’s clear as day that there’s some love connection stirring between the two. The couple has been showing their cute chemistry on their social media accounts, laughing and dancing in a series of heartstring-tugging posts, like this funny video where Diggs tries to teach Jones a few of his signature dance moves.

…Or when the adorable duo attempted to sing Janet Jackson’s classic hit Together Again.

Sweet, right?

Well, now fans of the rumored couple are swooning over a new post. This week, Diggs decided to surprise his lucky lady with a nice outfit, which he purchased from CVS, of all places. As he shows off the cute gear to Jones, Taye tells her, “I don’t usually shop for people, but I’m into you.” The Best Man alum later added, “I know! You don’t get treated like this, do you?”

Towards the end of the video, fans lost it when Diggs planted a kiss right on the 35-year-old Love & Hip Hop star’s cheek. “Love you both together,” wrote one social media user. While another fan commented, “I am here for all the shenanigans these two have.”

Jones gushed about the thoughtful present on Instagram, telling her 2.9 million followers:

“The finer things in life are amazing, but so are the simplest things too! I’m rocking this shit, CVS and all, with some heels! @tayediggsinsta (Thank u).”

In a follow-up video, Jones gave fans an up-close look at the new outfit and Diggs bought himself a matching version of the ensemble too, which he can be seen modeling in the background.

Now, who do you think wore it better is the real question?

Romance rumors about Jones and Diggs began swirling back in late 2021 when the two were caught canoodling at a private holiday party in LA.

This week, Jones seemingly confirmed the dating rumors when she posted a sweet tribute about the Incarnation actor on Instagram.

“I LAUGH MY ASS OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!!!!!” she wrote, captioning a photo of their red carpet outing to the premiere of his new film.

Fans poured into the comment section congratulating the two on their new romance.

“The best type of relationships…laughing with your best friend,” one person commented. While another fan chimed in, “Got you a MAN MAN, PERIOD SIS. Such a UPGRADE.”

What do you think about the two as a couple? Sound off in the comment section!

