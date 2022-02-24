Cincinnati: Icy Roads Are On The Way!

CLOSE
Please be careful out here driving early Friday morning.
The weather alert will take place at 3 pm today until 7 am Friday as the freezing rain and snow is headed our way. (Fox19)
So make sure you are prepared for the weather coming your way.
Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival
36 photos Launch gallery
Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival
1. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty 1 of 36
2. Tessa Thomson and Nnamdi AsomughaSource:Getty 2 of 36
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty 5 of 36
6. Ashley Blaine and Kelly RowlandSource:Getty 6 of 36
7. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty 7 of 36
8. Lena Waithe and Director Justin SimienSource:Getty 8 of 36
9. Edi Gathegi, Mudbound director Dee Rees, Rosie Perez and Anne HathawaySource:Getty 9 of 36
10. Winston DukeSource:Getty 10 of 36
11. Michelle HurdSource:Getty 11 of 36
12. Robin ThedeSource:Getty 12 of 36
13. Taylour Paige & Jesse WilliamsSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. Jesse Williams and Taylour PaigeSource:Getty 14 of 36
15. A'Ziah KingSource:WENN 15 of 36
16. Tone BellSource:Getty 16 of 36
17. A'Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle WatkinsSource:WENN 17 of 36
18. Joi McMillonSource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Directors Radha Blank & Justin SimienSource:Getty 19 of 36
20. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty 20 of 36
21. Wilson CruzSource:Getty 21 of 36
22.Source:WENN 22 of 36
23. Alfre WoodardSource:WENN 23 of 36
24. Idris ElbaSource:WENN 24 of 36
25.Source:WENN 25 of 36
26. Nicole BeharieSource:Getty 26 of 36
27. Nicole BeharieSource:Getty 27 of 36
28. Kendrick Williams, Alexis Chikaeze, and Nicole BeharieSource:Getty 28 of 36
29. Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Director Channing Godfrey PeoplesSource:Getty 29 of 36
30. Alexis ChikaezeSource:Getty 30 of 36
31. Lena Waithe at the “BET TWENTIES” screeningSource:Getty 31 of 36
32. Lena Waithe at the “BET TWENTIES” screeningSource:Getty 32 of 36
33. Cast members Christina Elmore, Jonica T. Gibbs, and Gabrielle Graham at the “BET TWENTIES” screeningSource:Getty 33 of 36
34. Journalist / TV Personality Gia Peppers at the “BET TWENTIES” screeningSource:Getty 34 of 36
35. Actor Jahi Di'Allo Winston at the “BET TWENTIES” screeningSource:Getty 35 of 36
36. Jaden Smith at the “BET TWENTIES” screeningSource:Getty 36 of 36
Cincinnati: Icy Roads Are On The Way! was originally published on rnbcincy.com