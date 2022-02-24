Cincy
Cincinnati: Icy Roads Are On The Way!

Please be careful out here driving early Friday morning.

The weather alert will take place at 3 pm today until 7 am Friday as the freezing rain and snow is headed our way. (Fox19)

So make sure you are prepared for the weather coming your way.

Cincinnati: Icy Roads Are On The Way!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

