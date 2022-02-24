Cincinnati: Icy Roads Are On The Way!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Please be careful out here driving early Friday morning.

The weather alert will take place at 3 pm today until 7 am Friday as the freezing rain and snow is headed our way. (Fox19)

So make sure you are prepared for the weather coming your way.

Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival 36 photos Launch gallery Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival 1. Tessa Thompson Source:Getty 1 of 36 2. Tessa Thomson and Nnamdi Asomugha Source:Getty 2 of 36 3. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Kelly Rowland Source:Getty 5 of 36 6. Ashley Blaine and Kelly Rowland Source:Getty 6 of 36 7. Kelly Rowland Source:Getty 7 of 36 8. Lena Waithe and Director Justin Simien Source:Getty 8 of 36 9. Edi Gathegi, Mudbound director Dee Rees, Rosie Perez and Anne Hathaway Source:Getty 9 of 36 10. Winston Duke Source:Getty 10 of 36 11. Michelle Hurd Source:Getty 11 of 36 12. Robin Thede Source:Getty 12 of 36 13. Taylour Paige & Jesse Williams Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige Source:Getty 14 of 36 15. A'Ziah King Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. Tone Bell Source:Getty 16 of 36 17. A'Ziah King, Colman Domingo, Nichelle Watkins Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Joi McMillon Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Directors Radha Blank & Justin Simien Source:Getty 19 of 36 20. Zazie Beetz Source:Getty 20 of 36 21. Wilson Cruz Source:Getty 21 of 36 22. Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Alfre Woodard Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Idris Elba Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Nicole Beharie Source:Getty 26 of 36 27. Nicole Beharie Source:Getty 27 of 36 28. Kendrick Williams, Alexis Chikaeze, and Nicole Beharie Source:Getty 28 of 36 29. Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Nicole Beharie and Director Channing Godfrey Peoples Source:Getty 29 of 36 30. Alexis Chikaeze Source:Getty 30 of 36 31. Lena Waithe at the “BET TWENTIES” screening Source:Getty 31 of 36 32. Lena Waithe at the “BET TWENTIES” screening Source:Getty 32 of 36 33. Cast members Christina Elmore, Jonica T. Gibbs, and Gabrielle Graham at the “BET TWENTIES” screening Source:Getty 33 of 36 34. Journalist / TV Personality Gia Peppers at the “BET TWENTIES” screening Source:Getty 34 of 36 35. Actor Jahi Di'Allo Winston at the “BET TWENTIES” screening Source:Getty 35 of 36 36. Jaden Smith at the “BET TWENTIES” screening Source:Getty 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival [caption id="attachment_3071252" align="alignleft" width="743"] Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty[/caption] The 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off last Thursday and trust…Black Hollywood flocked to the mountains of Park City, Utah to enjoy the newest crop of indie films. From the dark comedy based on a series of viral tweets Zola to the weave satire horror Bad Hair to the Black romance drama Sylvie’s Love, there are plenty of films that were made by us, for us. That, and stars including Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Kelly Rowland to name a few were front and center, giving us their best snow bunny steez. Take a look at how our faves kept it warm and trendy:

Cincinnati: Icy Roads Are On The Way! was originally published on rnbcincy.com