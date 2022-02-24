News
HomeNews

Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out

It’s hard to see how this will help Haiti. It’s one of the poorest countries in all of the Americas and has been neglected for over a century.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
DOMINICAN REP-HAITI-BORDER-MIGRATION

Source: ERIKA SANTELICES / Getty

Nations that build walls to keep their people separated usually end up on the wrong side of history.

MORE: What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse?

But that hasn’t stopped the Dominican Republic from beginning construction on a border wall with the neighboring country of Haiti.

The 13-foot tall structure will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology including more than 70 watchtowers, drones, movement sensors, cameras, and much more. It will also stretch over 120 miles of the Dominican-Haitian border.

DOMINICAN REP-HAITI-BORDER-MIGRATION

Source: ERIKA SANTELICES / Getty

Dominican officials say the wall is a much-needed addition for both countries. They believe it will greatly decrease the smuggling of illegal goods, irregular migration, and help fight organized crime on both sides of the border.

But it’s hard to see how this will help Haiti. It’s one of the poorest countries in all of the Americas and has been neglected for over a century.

DOMINICAN REP-HAITI-BORDER-MIGRATION

Source: ERIKA SANTELICES / Getty

On 7 July 2021 Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. He was the fourth Haitian president to be killed in the last 100 years.

After his death, thousands of Haitian migrants fled the country, many of which tried to reach the United States.

In August 2021 a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean nation as it was still recovering from two prior earthquakes and political assassination. This led to even more Haitians fleeing the country.

September 19, 2021, US Border Patrol agents on horseback were photographed tracking down Haitians with whips as they tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande River in Texas.

DOMINICAN REP-HAITI-BORDER-MIGRATION

Source: ERIKA SANTELICES / Getty

The newly constructed border wall is just another obstacle Haitians will have to face as their country continues to wallow in turmoil.

In contrast, the Dominican Republic continues to thrive as one of the Caribbean’s top tourist destinations. A wall seems like it will only magnify those glaring differences between two countries that share the same tiny island. Still, Dominican President Luis Abinader insists this is the right move.

“The construction of this intelligent border fence will help protect our nation, safeguard the interests of our country, respect our dignity, our freedom, and defend our sovereignty,” he said during a press conference. “The benefit for both nations will be of great importance.”

DOMINICAN REP-HAITI-BORDER-MIGRATION

Source: ERIKA SANTELICES / Getty

Many of the problems Haitians have today can be traced back to their relationship with the United States, but that’s a conversation for another day. (Or you can just read about it here.)

SEE ALSO:

Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti

Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery

HAITI-LES CAYES-EARTHQUAKE-DEATH TOLL

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

85 photos Launch gallery

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

Continue reading Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

[caption id="attachment_4187182" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Haitians load a truck with medical gear flown in from the United States at Antoine Simon airport after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 19, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. | Source: Richard Pierrin / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 19 Originally published on Aug. 15 Rebuilding efforts have officially begun in Haiti as rescues and recoveries continue following last weekend's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean nation. Photos and video coming from Haiti underscore the extent of damage and pain as the Caribbean nation was already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. The death toll leaped to more than 2,100 people and Axios reported that Haitians were growing angry over a lack of aid. On top of that, the number of injured people grew to more than 12,000 and tens of thousands of people were left without homes, which were destroyed in the earthquake on Saturday. https://twitter.com/patrickgaspard/status/1428091737625464839?s=20 One local judge questioned the Haitian government's role in the disaster following the earthquake during an interview with Reuters. "As a judge, I must not have a political opinion. But as a man, as a man concerned about the situation of my country, nothing is working," Pierre Cenel, a judge in Les Cayes, said. "They didn't do anything to prepare for this disaster." https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1427760398925697028?s=20 Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that nearly 2,000 people were killed from the earthquake and nearly 10,000 others were injured, according to NPR. https://twitter.com/JamesClayton5/status/1427829597031354375?s=20 But there is still hope as at least 16 people who were alive were pulled from the rubble of a United Nations building on Tuesday. By that same token, at least nine people who died were also pulled from that same rubble. Aside from rescue and recovery efforts, Haitian officials are also turning their attention to a growing homelessness problem because of the earthquake. https://twitter.com/Mvmnt4BlkLives/status/1427682936439115778?s=20 Serge Chéry, a South Department government official, told the Haitian Times that at least 30,000 tents were needed to house those who have lost their homes. Chéry also stressed the need for more machinery and equipment to help dig survivors from out of the rubble. Complicating matters was the heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20

Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

 20 hours ago
02.23.22

Lizzo Talks ‘Dismantling Stereotypes’ While Gracing The Cover…

 22 hours ago
02.23.22

Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Announcing Her New…

 2 days ago
02.22.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel Dies At Age 27…

 2 days ago
02.22.22
Photos
Close