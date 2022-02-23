Cincinnati: Chef To Be Featured On Chopped!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A local chef is set to be featured on chopped.

Her name is Kayla Robison. The show will air on Tuesday (March 1) at 9 p.m.

Congrats, The city is so excited for you. Now let’s go and get the win!!!

Here’s how Chopped works:

Chopped puts four chefs in an elimination-based competition across three rounds. At the beginning of each round, the contestants are presented with identical baskets of mystery, often mismatched ingredients, and tasked with making first an appetizer, second an entrée, and third a desert. The dishes are presented to Food Network star chefs for judging. (Fox19)

