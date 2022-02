LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Please be careful driving out here in this rainy weather today.

A flood watch is in effect until 6am Wednesday.

According to Fox19, The Feb. 22 rainfall record is 2.19 inches, set in 1944.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The high will is expected to reach the mid-60s.

Cincinnati: Rainy Weather In The Tri-State Today

