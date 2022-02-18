Cincinnati: Woman Arrested In Wendy’s Assault

A Cincinnati woman was arrested for a violent assault.
The incident happened at Wendy’s in Glenway Plaza in Westwood.
Police say two women went through the drive-thru line and received their order but “were upset how Wendy’s employee handed them their food,” a Cincinnati police spokeswoman said.(Fox19)
Trey Songz Getting Dragged For ALL The Sexual Assault Allegations, Twitter Reacts In Keke Palmer
Trey Songz is a rapist.— Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021
Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.
See you in 2022 🤘🏽
Oh yall talking about Trey Songz being rapist again? Wonder who yall gaslit & demeaned when she spoke up about his nasty ass originally. While we talking about it give my girl an APOLOGY pic.twitter.com/CVSJZAsXEh— 𝙍𝙐𝙀 𝙍𝙀𝙃𝘼𝘽𝙄𝙇𝙄𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙀𝘿 (@Cariidiisiiac) December 31, 2021
Throw Trey Songz under the jail. It has been too long— me season! 🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) December 31, 2021
Keke Palmer was tryna tell y'all about Trey Songz & y'all didn't believe her . https://t.co/J1UBaMkB7v— TeeTee ❤️ (@exsposinghaters) December 31, 2021
keke palmer, bebe rexha, and many other victims of his abusive ways have told y’all about trey songz and ofc y’all ignored it. now another victim has come forward…— Sucka (@SUCXAWORLD) December 31, 2021
All Trey Songz SA stories read as tho he assumes all women are attracted to him. As if he doesn’t need consent because he’s god’s gift to whoever he targets. Every story is consistent https://t.co/OOyYIHogmA— the jennest jen (@__luckyleftie) December 31, 2021
I feel like we been hearing about Trey Songz for a minute now but nothing ever came of it. They gotta get him outta here https://t.co/lBJECepXtb— Ye Mysterio (@Jayleejnr) December 31, 2021
Keke Palmer every time trey songz gets accused of something pic.twitter.com/J2GdixOjom— Shy Brother (@HeartBreakMelz) December 31, 2021
Keke Palmer been tried to tell y’all about Trey Songz and y’all laughed her out…— Chrissy (@keepitchrissy) December 31, 2021
Trey Songz: "Baby I can't help but wait..."— VIP Member *💎* Ray's Boom Boom Room (@MillyBeamen) December 31, 2021
God upstairs in Heaven: pic.twitter.com/VzZf4G0T7O
The comments on the Shader*om about Trey Songz being a rap*st are sickening. I see why women be scared to say something because there’s people in this world who will crack jokes, victim blame and ask why you exposed it to social media.— IG: L.monyelle 🦂 (@l_monyelle) December 31, 2021
Trey songz has been accused of rape at least 3 times during this pandemic. That plus years of previous allegations should be enough to get him and his off key yodeling ass outta here— Fund My Business @TheQueendomBBTX (@queenveej) December 31, 2021
It's time to have a rational discussion about Trey Songz... pic.twitter.com/geY8PIQSjy— VIP Member *💎* Ray's Boom Boom Room (@MillyBeamen) December 31, 2021
Cincinnati: Woman Arrested In Wendy’s Assault was originally published on rnbcincy.com