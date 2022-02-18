White NYC Teacher Arrested After Brutally Throwing A Black Student Against A Wall

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A white teacher in Queens, NY was arrested Thursday after he was accused of brutally throwing a Black student into a wall, then slamming him to the ground.

Colin McNally, the PE teacher and Varsity Boys tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, was caught on video during a physical altercation he had with a 14-year-old student. According to reports, McNally approached the student after he was playing basketball in the gym.

Officials say McNally took the ball from the student, when the young boy tried to take the ball back from McNally, he grabbed the boy by the shirt, tossed him against the wall with one hand, then flipped him on the ground. McNally continues his assault on the student, holding the boy’s head between his legs until another student comes to break it up.

In disturbing the video, the boy seems visibly shaken after he’s assaulted by McNally, but according to reports, he didn’t report any injuries.

Police were called to the high school and McNally was charged and arrested for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a spokesperson from the Department of Education, an investigation is ongoing and McNally has been removed from the classroom until the investigation is complete.

“These are incredibly disturbing allegations,” said the spokesperson in a statement to ABC 7. “Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

There is a perception in America that Black boys should be treated like adults–they shouldn’t. A Louisville teacher was recently fired after he was filmed forcefully grabbing a Black student by the hair after telling him, “You’re just gonna be another Black boy shot.” After the altercation, the teacher reportedly followed the teen down the hall and continued to have a “verbal exchange” with him—even reportedly kicking the student.

Black boys deserve to be treated like boys, which means keep your adult hands off them! You would never be ok with an adult putting their hands on your children without your permission, so keep that same energy when you see it happen to a Black Boy.

