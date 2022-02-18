News
HomeNews

White NYC Teacher Arrested After Brutally Throwing A Black Student Against A Wall

Black boys deserve to be treated like boys, which means keep your adult hands off them!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A white teacher in Queens, NY was arrested Thursday after he was accused of brutally throwing a Black student into a wall, then slamming him to the ground.

MORE: Fired! Kentucky Teacher Who Fought Black Student On Video, Made Racist Comments Finally Loses Job Months Later

Colin McNally, the PE teacher and Varsity Boys tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, was caught on video during a physical altercation he had with a 14-year-old student. According to reports, McNally approached the student after he was playing basketball in the gym.

Officials say McNally took the ball from the student, when the young boy tried to take the ball back from McNally, he grabbed the boy by the shirt, tossed him against the wall with one hand, then flipped him on the ground. McNally continues his assault on the student, holding the boy’s head between his legs until another student comes to break it up.

In disturbing the video, the boy seems visibly shaken after he’s assaulted by McNally, but according to reports, he didn’t report any injuries.

Police were called to the high school and McNally was charged and arrested for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a spokesperson from the Department of Education, an investigation is ongoing and McNally has been removed from the classroom until the investigation is complete.

“These are incredibly disturbing allegations,” said the spokesperson in a statement to ABC 7. “Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

There is a perception in America that Black boys should be treated like adults–they shouldn’t. A Louisville teacher was recently fired after he was filmed forcefully grabbing a Black student by the hair after telling him, “You’re just gonna be another Black boy shot.” After the altercation, the teacher reportedly followed the teen down the hall and continued to have a “verbal exchange” with him—even reportedly kicking the student.

Black boys deserve to be treated like boys, which means keep your adult hands off them! You would never be ok with an adult putting their hands on your children without your permission, so keep that same energy when you see it happen to a Black Boy.

SEE ALSO:

An Open Letter To Michele Tafoya About Critical Race Theory And Why Post-Racial America Is A Lie

Video Showing Racist Texas Student Assaulting Black Teacher Proves It’s About Time We Have A Serious ‘Karen’ Intervention

Police killings 2020

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 photos Launch gallery

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

White NYC Teacher Arrested After Brutally Throwing A Black Student Against A Wall  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin…

 19 hours ago
01.18.34

Trippie Redd “Fire In My Heart,” Apollo Brown…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Announces New Dance Competition Series ‘Lizzo’s Watch…

 23 hours ago
01.07.34

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of…

 1 day ago
01.03.34
Photos
Close