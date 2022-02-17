And You Say Chi City: Don C Named Creative Advisor For The Chicago Bulls

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Chicago Bulls have announced that influential streetwear designer Don C is joining the organization as Creative Strategy and Design Advisor.

As per Hype Beast the Chicago native is now an official member of the iconic organization. According to a press release he “will collaborate with the team on a range of projects and initiatives, including immersive experiences, fan engagement, digital content, retail products, youth programming, and community outreach.”

Don (Crawley) detailed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “There are few things I have loved as long as I have loved the Bulls. It’s a dream come true to be able to combine my passion as a fan and my passion as a creative to help this legendary franchise to tap into the culture around the game,” he said. “Our goal will be to deepen connections with fans and make an impact in their lives. This isn’t just about designing merch, but combining bigger things like music, lifestyle and fashion to represent the Bulls as both an NBA team and a global brand. I can’t wait to work with their talented team of people.”

“Don is a true leader in the creative industry, a native Chicagoan who operates at the intersection of sports, culture and innovation,” said Susan Goodenow, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “His unique skillset, interests and creativity have established him as a culture setter across the worlds of fashion, sports, and music. The Bulls have been very intentional about building relationships across the Chicago creative community, and through our work with Don we will look to take these efforts to the next level. We look forward to partnering with Don to create deeper relationships with our fan base in new and previously unimagined ways.”

As one of the most influential streetwear designers, Don C., who was born and raised on the southside of Chicago has become a ubiquitous name within the worlds of music and professional basketball. He first rose to prominence when he co-founded the conceptual retail experience RSVP Gallery and continued his success by launching his own luxury sportswear brand, Just Don. Since its inception in 2011, Just Don has collaborated to produce some of the most coveted releases with brand such as Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi’s, and Mitchell & Ness.

