Monique Samuels is making her return to reality TV on OWN’s Love & Marriage franchise after exiting Real Housewives of Potomac.

Love & Marriage: DC is the newest expansion from the Oprah Winfrey Network reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The show will follow the business and love lives of couples from the DC, Maryland, Virginia areas.

“Get to know the REAL, WHOLE me,” the RHOP alum posted on Instagram.

Along with The Samuels, Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva, and on-air personality DJ Quicksilva will be joining the cast of the show.

Per the announcement:

“In the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C. Chris is looking to get his relationship back on track with his wife Monique while still searching for his passion, post-NFL retirement. Meanwhile, Monique’s many businesses are booming; from her essential oil line to another potential career change on the horizon. Radio personality and self-proclaimed “Party Kingpin” DJ QuickSilva is the hardest working DJ in the D.M.V. area, and his wife Ashley is stepping into her own spotlight as a fashion designer, podcast host, and author. Erana and Jamie Tyler are enjoying their notoriety as D.C.‘s hottest socialite couple, but after 26 years of marriage, they are seeking the secret sauce to keep their lasting union sizzling while juggling the ever-changing needs of their children.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville comes back for season 3 on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the Love & Marriage: DC premiering sometime this spring. Watch a snippet of the trailer below.

RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Makes Her Reality TV Return With OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com