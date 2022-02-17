Cincinnati: Bengals Fans Celebrate A Great Season With Rally At Washington Park

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hundreds of people showed up at Washington Park to cheer on the Bengals and their great season and making it to the Big Game.

The Bengals came up a little short, but the fans were so excited about this year’s season.

The Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval emceed the event and he brought his friends out Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Also, Bengals Owner Mike Brown and Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor hit the stage.

