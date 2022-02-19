Contests
HomeContests

Text to Win Tickets to See Lil Durk

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
LIL DURK WINNING WEEKEND_RD Cincinnati WIZF_February 2022

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

 

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to see LIL DURK live at The Andrew J Brady Music Center April 27th.   For your chance to win just text the keyword “DURK” (ALL ONE WORD) to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.  Scroll down for official contest rules

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin…

 1 day ago
01.18.34

Trippie Redd “Fire In My Heart,” Apollo Brown…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Announces New Dance Competition Series ‘Lizzo’s Watch…

 1 day ago
01.07.34

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of…

 1 day ago
01.03.34
Photos
Close