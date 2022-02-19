Text to Win Tickets to See Lil Durk

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to see LIL DURK live at The Andrew J Brady Music Center April 27th. For your chance to win just text the keyword “DURK” (ALL ONE WORD) to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply. Scroll down for official contest rules

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: