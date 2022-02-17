New York Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking Wife With Machete In Front Of Grandkids

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Maintaining a marriage can sometimes be a difficult task — for better or worse, right? — but spousal wars should never lead to the point of cold-blooded murder.

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his wife multiple times, but decided to seal the deal afterwards by chopping her up with a machete as their two grandchildren watched. Oh, and get this: he’s a former pastor!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Judge Margaret Clancy of Bronx Supreme Court sentenced 65-year-old Victor Mateo to 23 years in prison for killing his wife, 58-year-old Noelia Mateo. As reported by Law & Crime, the 2019 incident occurred outside of Mrs. Mateo’s Ellsworth Avenue home in the Throgs Neck neighborhood of The Bronx after she and Victor had been separated for about a month.

As Mrs. Mateo was leaving her residence around 7AM to take the grandkids to school, the former pastor at Christian Congregation The Redeemer Church put foot to gas and “struck her with his vehicle” as detailed by the DA’s office. Mrs. Mateo’s attempt to hide under her own car only provoked Victor to hop in her vehicle in order to run her over several more times.

Further details below on how the gruesome attack played out, via Law & Crime:

“Victor Mateo then got out of Noelia’s car, retrieved a machete from his car, then ‘hacked her with a machete’ multiple times as the couple’s grandchildren watched the ordeal in horror, according to the DA’s office.

One of Noelia’s neighbors, David Colon, reportedly told New York’s ABC affiliate WABC-TV that he witnessed the latter attack as it unfolded.

‘I heard a loud bang, I actually thought it was a gunshot,’ Colon told the station. ‘I looked out my window and I saw a car struck another vehicle. I saw a man moving his car back and forth, and he got out. Then I heard a lady screaming, ‘Help her, help her, he’s is going to kill her.’…It turns out he was hitting her with a machete, and then I saw him take off.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Thanks to a joint investigation between the NYPD, Pennsylvania State Police and even the U.S. Marshals Service, Victor Mateo was taken into custody one week after murdering his wife in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. He later plead guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in November 2020 after charges for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child were dropped following negotiations with prosecutors. He will also be forced to serve five years of post-release supervision and be prohibited from ever contacting his grandkids, ages 9 and 11 when the traumatizing attack occurred.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

New York Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking Wife With Machete In Front Of Grandkids was originally published on blackamericaweb.com