LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A few days ago Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J dropped their first collaborative project in Stoner’s Night and y’all know that with a new project comes new visuals and that’s exactly what y’all getting from the two today.

Releasing new visuals to their Big 30 assisted “Weak,” Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J enlists the talents of a group of thick young women in workout attire to bounce to the beat while the three rappers takeover the gym locker room to drop some heavy bars. We need a membership to this gym.

On the R&B side, Tinashe throws on some sexy attire as she leads some lambs to slaughter on the farm for her, um, interesting clip to “Naturally.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peezy, Drakeo The Ruler (RIP), and more.

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J FT. BIG 30 – “WEAK”

TINASHE – “NATURALLY”

PEEZY – “SLEEP WHEN I DIE”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “WHOLE LOTTA ICE”

THEHXLIDAY – “DOSES”

DRAG-ON – “PART 41 FREESTYLE”

ROZAY BLIXKY & 22GZ – “K.A.T.O”

Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30 “Weak,” Tinashe “Naturally” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: