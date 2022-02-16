According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.
The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.
“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/bengals-sign-zac-taylor-to-extension-through-2026/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Black History Month – “Cincinnati’s Black Pearls: Rare Gems, No Longer Hidden”
- Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation
- Rihanna Tells Fans That New Music Is On The Way Despite Being Pregnant
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55
- CRT FRESH: Clyde Guevara Is On A Mission To Prove Brooklyn Will Always Have Something To Say
- Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post
- Parents Accuse Pensacola Police Of Injuring Their Nearly ‘Unrecognizable’ Baby After Violent Search Warrant
- Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30 “Weak,” Tinashe “Naturally” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.22
- Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought Robin Givens Was Sleeping With Him, Authors Say
- Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams Show’: ‘I Am Going Back Stronger’
- Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return
Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com