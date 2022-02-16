Cincy
HomeCincy

Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
US-AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-NFL-LVI-BENGALS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.

The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/bengals-sign-zac-taylor-to-extension-through-2026/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

CRT FRESH: Clyde Guevara Is On A Mission…

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close