Venus And Serena Williams Talk Freedom In Harper’s BAZAAR’s Legacy Issue

Bet you can’t name an award-winning sports duo better than the Williams’ sisters. Both Venus and Serena Williams have given us lots to talk about on and off the court. From their love of fashion to their elite record-breaking skills in the tennis world, these ladies are 100% the greatest of all time.

For Harper’s BAZAAR’s Legacy Issue, the Williams’ sisters control the narrative by detailing the journey to their success.

“It’s virtually impossible to mention @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams in a sentence without following up with “greatest of all time” shortly after.

This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, writes @tressiemcphd, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary.

The tale of Venus and Serena Williams has been told many times. “I don’t think people even thought about what happened before we turned pro,” #VenusWilliams said in our March 2022 cover story.

But after being part of other people’s stories their whole lives, they’re finally getting to be the ones to tell their own.

In an alternate cover, the sisters posed in gorgeous black gowns. With Serena in Valentino and Venus in Gucci, the ladies exuded royalty, class and sophistication.

Although the film King Richard is told from their father’s eyes, the sisters are glad that people got to see a glimpse into their lives.

“I don’t think people even thought about what happened before we turned pro,” Venus tells Harper’s BAZAAR. “This isn’t a movie about tennis,” Serena adds. “This is a movie about family.”

Venus continues, “I think that our family is just unique to ourselves. Obviously we’re an African American family, and it’s important for people to see African American families in that dynamic…to have role modeling.” Still, she stresses again, “our family was super unique.”

The sisters have conquered Tennis, fashion, philanthropy, and so much more. While reflecting on their next chapter, Venus hints at a new path for them to dominate.

“Serena and I say we’re going to become body builders after tennis. It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know.” Then she sobers. “From such a young age, all we’ve done is work. So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We’ve never been free.”

