One thing you can always count on for Valentine’s Day is an engagement announcement, and we’re thrilled to share that 24-year-old Olympic medalist Simone Biles is getting married to her boyfriend, 26-year-old Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

 

The fan-favorite gymnast excitedly revealed the news earlier this morning on Twitter (seen above), writing in all caps, “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE.” Her message continued as a heartfelt public declaration to Owens, adding in her post, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!” Her soon-to-be-hubby seemed just as excited to make an honest woman out of Biles, jumping on his Instagram to write a similar message (“Woke up this morning with a fiancée”) and add a few more photos from their engagement shoot. The ring, a truly iced-out work of art, was done by popular jeweler ZoFrost based out of Houston, where the engagement itself seems to have also taken place after the pair had a seemingly nice Valentine’s Day weekend together that even included a visit to a funhouse.

The future Mr. & Mrs. Owens originally began dating in August 2020 after she made things Instagram official by posted their first couple flick together, adding the sweet-yet-simple caption “it’s just us.” They’ve been pretty inseparable ever since.

Although it took them just 80 weeks in social media time to figure out this was a forever thing, we wish them nothing but the best as they plan the rest of their lives together. Congratulations to Simone & Jonathan!

Revisit where it all began below, and we’ll stay tuned for details of their nuptials:

 

Simone Biles Announces Engagement To Jonathan Owens: “WOKE UP A FIANCÉE”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

