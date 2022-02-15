Cincinnati: The Bengals Returned Home To Waiting Fans

The Bengals returned home to the Tri-Sate yesterday after a tough loss in the Big Game.
They were welcomed home to a crowd full of fans as they got off the bus.
We as fans would like to say what a great season and we will be back again.
What did you think of the game?
Eminem’s Political Kneel During Super Bowl Halftime Show Gains Massive Support On Social Media
Wow Eminem holding the kneel is not an accident!!!!!!! Beautiful!— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 14, 2022
#EminemKneel #EminemTookAKnee The world is watching you NFL. pic.twitter.com/jBU9His6iK— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) February 14, 2022
When I saw Eminem kneel during #SuperBowl HalfTime show I thought he was bowing to the hip hop and rap gods he shared the set with. Then I got that his homage was for Colin Kaepernick because Black Lives Matter. And apparently it still is a controversial stance. pic.twitter.com/rHXCee8Q9M— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 14, 2022
The NFL is now denying reports that they warned Eminem not to kneel during the #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow— Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 14, 2022
I’m not black, but I see you. I’m not black, but I hear you. I’m not black, but I will kneel with Colin Kaepernick and Eminem to support Black Lives Matter. am I alone?— mohamad safa (@mhdksafa) February 14, 2022
The kneel by Eminem to honor Kaepernick is the greatest play in Super Bowl history.— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) February 14, 2022
I kneel with Eminem and Colin Kaepernick in support of Black Lives Matter.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 14, 2022
Eminem’s homage to the Colin Kaepernick kneel is respected because Black Lives Still Matter! pic.twitter.com/k7HwhO7fer— 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) February 14, 2022
NFL told Eminem not to kneel and he did it anyways. Fuck the NFL. Props to Eminem.— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 14, 2022
Eminem was asked by the NFL not to kneel.— BoestMode (@BoestMode) February 14, 2022
He did it anyway.
Dr. Dre was asked not to say the line "Still not loving police".
He said it anyway, with emphasis.
Snoop had an outfit flagged in rehearsal for being "gang related"
He wore the blue bandana anyway, and crip walked
