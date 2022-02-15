Public Health Group Launches ‘Harm Reduction Saves Lives’ Campaign To Raise Awareness About Overdose Crisis

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A new ad campaign from Vital Strategies promotes the benefits of harm reduction to address the growing overdose crisis. The organization is leading a week of action to boost support for harm reduction as a viable public health strategy.

Launching a full-page ad in the New York Times, the Vital Strategies campaign highlighted 200 people who do harm reduction work. The ad notes that overdose deaths are preventable and encourages people to join the fight to end overdose.

According to a statement announcing the project, the group is also releasing three video ads by overdose prevention advocates who benefited from harm reduction strategies.

“People who use drugs are somebody’s father, mother, brother or sister. Somebody out there loves them,” says Terrell Jones, Outreach and Advocacy Program Manager at New York Harm Reduction Educators.

The organization is also hosting an online memorial to honor the people who died due to an overdose. People can share a photo or post about a loved one directly on SupportHarmReduction.org or post a photo on Instagram using the hashtag #OverdoseMemorial.

It’s estimated that a person dies from a drug overdose every five and a half minutes in the U.S. Over one million people have died from a drug overdose in the last 20 years.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the overdose rate for Black men tripled between 2015 and 2020. After a conservative-led disinformation campaign created chaos and confusion around a new grant by the Biden administration, some harm reduction practitioners have been trying to clarify the need for more, not less, investment in specific interventions.

The same day as the Viral Strategies ad campaign launched, AIDS United announced grant recipients through the Syringe Access Fund to support direct services in Black, indigenous and other communities of color or providers in areas of high need. Grantees include NEXT Harm Reduction in New York and The SOAR Initiative in Ohio.

“We need a wholesale shift away from the punitive, carceral approach to drug use and toward public health strategies rooted in compassion and dignity,” said Dr. Daliah Heller, Vice President of Drug Use Initiatives at Vital Strategies. “We need state and federal governments to fund community-led harm reduction services at the scale of the overdose crisis, and to remove legal barriers to harm reduction measures, such as the distribution of supplies for safer drug use.”

Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses 18 photos Launch gallery Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses 1. Fuquan Johnson Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Frankie Lymon Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Dinah Washington Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Rob Pilatus Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. David Ruffin Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Pimp C Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Shock G Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Ol' Dirty Bastard Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Billie Holiday Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Eugene "Big Daddy" Lipscomb Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Len Bias Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Ike Turner Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Prince Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Michael Jackson Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Juice WRLD Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Michael K. Williams Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses [caption id="attachment_4202162" align="aligncenter" width="766"] Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 12:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 10, 2021 Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars. Your fame and fortune can get you whatever you want, including drugs. For many Americans, a drug habit can set you back financially, but not celebrities. They have access to substances the average person can’t get their hands on. Many entertainers feel the only way to escape is to numb their world by heavy drug use, which, many times, can lead to drug overdoses. Highly addictive substances like heroin and cocaine have been drugs of choice by celebrities for decades. They also happen to be the most lethal. MORE: Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It? Cocaine, which is also known as the “party drug” is especially very popular among entertainers. Although not as lethal as the opioids, it is extremely addictive. Since it can be mixed with an opioid like fentanyl and go undetected, some celebrities have been unintentionally taking the opioid and overdosing by accident. Comedian Fuquan Johnson was one of two people who overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. A third person survived the overdose. Johnson's recent death has sparked widespread concern in the broader entertainment industry that more celebrities could be at risk of the same fate because so many of them use cocaine from possibly the same source. On top of that, actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse on Sept. 6 from an apparent heroin overdose. Although an autopsy was not immediately performed, authorities reported that there was evidence Williams overdosed on heroin. Even though Williams’ admitted fight with drug addiction is well documented, his death still caught people by surprise. Coupled with the death of Johnson in Los Angeles, the entertainment community was shocked and many folks were left asking questions that were going unanswered. To be sure, drug overdoses aren't a new phenomenon to entertainers. Michael Jackson and Prince both overdosed on opioids, but they are far from the only ones who died in that or a similar manner. Keep reading to find a running list (that we, hopefully, won't need to update too often) of notable Black people who died following drug overdoses.

Public Health Group Launches 'Harm Reduction Saves Lives' Campaign To Raise Awareness About Overdose Crisis