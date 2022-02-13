Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here

Nah as in "Hell yeah."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Jordan Peele NOPE Trailer

Source: YouTube / Universal Pictures

“What’s a bad miracle?,” asks Daniel Kaluuya’s character in the trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick, NOPE. Yeah, we’re still sold on this one.

Starting with some history of the first moving images being Black history, “Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two-second clip of a Black man on a horse?,” says Keek Palmer’s character—things soon and sure enough go left.

As in potential aliens, Keke Palmer representing all of us and a kid running for his life only to be jettisoned through the air. Again, we’re sold. NOPE, which also stars Steven Yeun, and is written and directed by Peele, is in theaters July 22, and we can’t wait.

Also, the trailer features the now Peele standard of a dope song, in this case young Stevie Wonders “Fingertips,” getting the chopped and screwed treatment, for sinister effect.

 

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Superbowl LVI Style: Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar,…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Saweetie Shows Off Her New Lime Green Bob…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

44-Year-Old Kanye West Is Big Mad Kid Cudi…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close