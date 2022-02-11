Bobby Shmurda Wants Off Of Epic Records, Compares Label To Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The trend with rappers complaining about their recording home continues. Bobby Shmurda is asking to be let go from Epic Records and compares it to a prison bid.

As per Complex the Brooklyn, New York native is still not feeling the vibes with his record label. On Thursday, February 10 he vented his frustrations on a very detailed Instagram post. In short he claims Epic is slowing him down by not allowing him to release his already delayed album. “I got a 70 year old lady running my label And I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go At allllllllllll no Matter what I do I’ve been Sign to them since was 19 I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “You name one person in the industry a Lable keeps sign in jail for six years?????? yea Ik ik I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

He elaborated further on his predicament in the caption. “This is not a cry for help this is a message and understanding for my fans that they stopping my music and prolonging my career I been holding sh*t down doing everything on my own since I been home,” he said “It’s been ah year now I still feel like I’m in prison and by the way the Album’s done ready to live pleaseeeeeeeee I need them to let me goooooooo!!! #FreeShmurda.”

The 70-year-old lady is a refence to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone (actual age is 69). He is not the first artist to complain about Rhone as a music executive. Drake was made to wait for hours in the lobby of Motown Records for a meeting with her but she never showed. Epic Records has not commented on the matter.

