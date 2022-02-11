Kanye West Comes For Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson In New Song, Wastes Fivio Foreign Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West just can’t let that hurt go. In a newly released song called “City Of God,” featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, Ye aims some bars at his ex Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The verse isn’t all about the aforementioned, but he makes sure to mention them. “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you. They throw a party, won’t even invite you, I seen the same thing happen to Michael, you Black and you rich they say that you psycho,” spits Yeezy.

He’s clearly referencing the time not too long ago when he took to social media to put Kardashian on blast for not inviting him to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party. Shortly before those bars he also mentioned “100 goons pulling up to SNL,” clearly in reference to Davidson. That would be same guy who Ye is allegedly telling people is suffering from AIDS.

Well, Ye did say that him and Drake are at peace, so there’s that. For a guy who’s always pleading for privacy, he sure does like to share a lot—just an observation.

Listen to “City Of God,” below and don’t expect any fisticuffs to come close to happening if and when Ye and Davidson ever happen to cross paths. Also, Fivio Foreign snapped—it is his song after all.

