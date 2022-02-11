Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player Of The Year Award

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Congrats go out to Joe Burrow on winning the comeback player of the year award.

The award was announced last night  at the annual NFL Honors show, Also his teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, took how the Rookie of the year award.

Now all we need is to win the Big Game! Cna I get a WHO DEY!!!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Without a doubt. <a href=”https://twitter.com/JoeyB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@JoeyB</a&gt; is the Comeback Player of the Year. <a href=”https://t.co/ImoN9XUfWo”>pic.twitter.com/ImoN9XUfWo</a></p>&mdash; Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1491965726822854658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 11, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Wins Comeback Player Of The Year Award  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid…

 15 hours ago
07.17.30

Nicki Minaj Sits Pretty In Pink While Lounging…

 18 hours ago
07.18.30

Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome Their First…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close