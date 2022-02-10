Nicki Minaj Sits Pretty In Pink While Lounging Poolside And Promoting Her New Project

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj is proving that summer bodies have no days off! The rap star took to Instagram to promote her latest project while lounging in all pink at what looked like a tropical pool. She donned a neon pink string bikini along with a matching Barbie pink wig which she wore parted over to one side. She served face and body as she kicked her feet up on the rocks that lined the pool and showed off her blinged-out anklets that she added to each ankle to help enhance her look. She posed in front of a beautiful backdrop with palm trees, greenery, and a clear blue sky as her canvas.

“#DoWeHaveAProblem out NOW,” she captioned the photo, alluding to her latest project before adding, “ ussin @ MIDNIGHT ” and an array of emojis such as,

, to further emphasize her point.

Check out the look below.

“Ridiculous ” one of the 39-year-old’s 174 million Instagram followers left underneath the gorgeous picture while another IG user wrote, “Baddest ” with others simply left a variety of emojis to help emphasize their adoration for the rap star including money bags, heart eye, and fire flame emojis.

The “Super Bass” emcee recently made headlines when she spoke out after receiving backlash from her Black History Month celebration. On Wednesday, February 8, TikTok and Nicki invited various TikTok influencers to chat with the Grammy-winning artist over Zoom as part of the social platform’s Black History Month initiative. However, after the event, Black influencers took to social media to share how the 300 person event was dominated by non-Black creators, causing a stir among the internet.

After the backlash, Nicki took to Instagram live to discuss the event, and addressed Black creators directly, as seen in a recording captured by SipPink Podcast. “I had a really great call, a really great Zoom, with TikTok today. Shoutout to everybody that was on there,” she explained on the Live. “I hear you guys. I heard what y’all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys.”

She then continued, “Trust me, I heard y’all loud and clear.”

Check it out below.

