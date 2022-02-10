Arts & Entertainment
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Gumball 3000 Rally Hosts Official Launch Party

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Eve is now a mommy!

The rapper and actress welcomed a son with husband Maximillion Cooper on February 1, 2022.

In a post on Instagram, Eve gushed over her new bundle of joy saying, “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

The baby boy, named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, is Eve’s first child and Maximillion’s fifth.  He’s already the father to four teenaged children.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper

