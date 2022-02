LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our prayers are going out to the family of a man who fell off the roof of a Dunkin Donuts in Fairfield, Ohio. According to the police.

It looks like the person was a sub-contractor and he was not an employee of Dunkin Donuts.

He fell off his ladder and died.

Police are continuing to investigate. (Fox19)

Fairfield: A Man Falls Off The Roof Of Dunkin Donuts was originally published on rnbcincy.com

