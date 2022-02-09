Cincinnati: The Police Chief Eliot Isaac Announces His Retirement

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has announced his retirement date.

He will retire on March 1st 2022.

Here is what the chief said last summer:

“Right now, due to my tenure and how our retirement system works, I plan to retire sometime in the first quarter of 2022.”

Chief Isaac began with the department in 1988.

He became a police captain in 2004 and ascended to district commander in 2007.

Isaac was appointed chief in 2015 by former City Manager Harry Black, replacing outgoing Chief Jeffrey Blackwell, whom Black fired. (Fox19)

