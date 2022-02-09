Cincy
Cincinnati: The Police Chief Eliot Isaac Announces His Retirement

The Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has announced his retirement date.

He will retire on March 1st 2022.

The chief said last summer:

Chief Isaac began with the department in 1988.

He became a police captain in 2004 and ascended to district commander in 2007.

Isaac was appointed chief in 2015 by former City Manager Harry Black, replacing outgoing Chief Jeffrey Blackwell, whom Black fired. (Fox19)

 

 

