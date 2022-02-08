Now-Retired Quarterback Tom Brady Leaves The Door Open For Possible Return, “Never Say Never”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now-retired future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady is doing his best Silk Sonic impression and is leaving the door open for a possible return to the NFL.

Tom Terrific left us in suspense after casting doubt on ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that he was finally hanging up his cleats and putting down his deflated footballs. It turned out he was only doing that to add flair to his retirement announcement. Now, Brady is hinting that his playing days are not necessarily over following recent comments he made on his Let’s Go podcast speaking with Jim Gray.

“You know, I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady told Gray. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything — you know, you never say never.”

But, he clarified that he is content with his decision to step away from the game he loves and that his feelings towards retirement could change later down the line.

“I know that I’m very — I feel very good about my decision,” Brady said. “I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, and if that will change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady isn’t the first NFL quarterback to approach retirement in this fashion. Remember Brett Favre? After hanging up his Green Bay Packers jersey, Favre returned to the football field in stints with New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

In Brady’s case, it looks like he will be pretty busy post-football. He’s got his production company and Brady Brand to worry about.

We will expect this to be the subject of discussion of ESPN for a long time.

