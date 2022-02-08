LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man was shot in North Avondale.

Officers responded to a 3:40 a.m. report of a man shot in the back of the leg at Dana Square Apartments off Dana Avenue near Reading Road, said Sgt. Eric Kaminsky.

They found the victim, 23, and say he was alert when he was transported to the hospital. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: A Man Shot In North Avondale was originally published on rnbcincy.com