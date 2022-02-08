Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Man Shot In North Avondale

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A man was shot in North Avondale.

Officers responded to a 3:40 a.m. report of a man shot in the back of the leg at Dana Square Apartments off Dana Avenue near Reading Road, said Sgt. Eric Kaminsky.

They found the victim, 23, and say he was alert when he was transported to the hospital. (Fox19)

Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati: A Man Shot In North Avondale  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Beyoncé, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis Receive Nominations In…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Join Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Erika Alexander And More On…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Valentine’s Day Guide: Black-Owned Brands To Shop For…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Fans React To The Premiere Of Lifetime’s Buzzing…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close