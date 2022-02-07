Retracing Our Roots: Sky Houston Talks With African-Ancestry Co-Founder Dr. Gina Paige

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

To understand where you’re going, a major key is unlocking the secrets of where we have been.

As we celebrate the lives and legacies of great African-Americans during Black History Month, what better time than now to take a look at our own storied lineage. Today Sky Houston catches up with Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of African Ancestry. Dr. Paige – along with Mona Scott Young – are bringing one of the most anticipated partnerships to VH1’s popular media programming this Black History Month.

Airing on VH-1 on February 7 and 14, Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is two-part series that celebrates Africa and Black Identity through the lens of cast-member DNA Reveals, history, music, craftsmanship, style and cuisine. The show unites Remy Ma, Papoose, Tokyo Vanity and dozens of cast members from both shows as they learn where they’re from in Africa using DNA and get INKED with a specially-curated designed touting their African tribes.

