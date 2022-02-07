Cincinnati: The Bengals To Hold A Pep Rally For The Fans

The Cincinnati Bengals will hold a Pep Rally tonight at the Paul Brown stadium.
Fans will have the chance to see the coaches and players before they fly out for the BIG GAME on Sunday.
The rally will be shown on the NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Monday.
The tickets are sold out, but if you got your tickets make sure you lookout for the WOSL crew!
Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History
1. Fritz Pollard
1 of 24
January 27, 1894 Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard, hall of fame football coach and the first African American head coach in the National Football League, was born in Chicago, Illinois. Pollard played college football at Brown University from 1915 to 1918. pic.twitter.com/QJbSeMDA2z— Merrell R. Bennekin (@MerrellBennekin) January 27, 2022
