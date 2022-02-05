LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram earlier today to show off her toned legs and thighs in a Prabal Gurung SS ’22 look that was everything!

The 32-year-old wife and mother struck a pose in the blue oversized sweater dress ensemble which she paired with black booties that covered her ankles. She wore her dark black locs in a high, curly ponytail with swopped edges, and posed for a few solo shots before taking a few snapshots with her NBA baller husband, Steph Curry.

Check out the photo set below.

Ayesha and Steph wore these looks for their appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, as they promoted their new, joint project, About Last Night, a game show hosted by the couple that will debut with eight episodes on HBO Max. The new game show will pit celebrity couples against each other in a series of challenges and trivia, with the first episode debuting on February 10.

The show is executive produced by the couple as they’ll be tasked with quizzing each episode’s array of celebrity couples. “We’d actually always wanted to do something together and wanted something around the premise of a date night,” Ayesha told PEOPLE of the new venture. “We don’t get to do a lot of them, but we love going on them. And so we said, ‘Hey, this is a great excuse to get some work done and also have some date nights.’ It’s really that simple.”

Will you be watching?

Don’t miss…

Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Prabal Gurung Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: