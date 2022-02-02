Blame The Label: Meek Mill Claims Atlantic Records Finessed Him Out Of Roddy Ricch Deal

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Atlantic Records is having a bad week. Meek Mill has stepped up to accuse the record company of blocking him from signing Roddy Ricch.

As spotted on Rap-Up Magazine the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native recently gave his recording home a piece of his mind. On Tuesday, February 1 he took to Twitter to expose the alleged jig. “So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail … they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent …” he wrote. “They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions ….. how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “ I don’t”.

He went on to clarify that he does not harbor any hate towards Roddy and admits Atlantic also had a hand in his current differences with his partner Rick Ross. “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up”. Meek also pointed to the divide and conquer play that record labels have been using for decades. “Me and Roddy good now this not about him at all … they would of let us go to war and made the money still … I had to say im rich that’s my youngin and turn to these people and ask wassup for my work they asked me to do! I ain’t get a dollar”.

This is not the first time Meek has expressed his dissatisfaction with Atlantic. In 2021 he revealed that he was unsure of how his contract worked; specifically with payments. “i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Atlantic Records have yet to respond to the allegations.

