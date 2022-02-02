SayWhat: Oscar Mayer Steps Into Skincare With A Bologna-Inspired Sheet Mask

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Oscar Mayer’s foray into the beauty world is official! The famous meat and cold cut-centered brand is taking the skincare world by storm by releasing the industry’s first-ever bologna-inspired face sheet mask.

According to People, the bologna sheet masks were created in partnership with Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas. The sheet masks are not real slices of bologna but rather a “hydrating and restoring hydrogel” that’s designed to mimic slices of the popular lunch meat. This fleshy pink mask is said to have anti-inflammatory benefits, promote skin elasticity, aid in moisture retention, and protect and improve skin’s overall health.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” brand marketing representative Lindsey Ressler said in a statement. “This product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike.”

If you’re like me, the idea of a bologna face sheet mask gives you pause, but it turns out that this product is a hit. CNN Business reports that the bologna-inspired sold out in less than 24 hours after being released. With the sticker price of $4.99 and the tagline, “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a slice of skincare,” it’s no surprise that people have taken the bait. Amazon currently has the offering ranked at No. 5 on their facial mask bestsellers list.

Ready to give the Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired face sheet mask a try? You’re in luck because it’s in stock on Amazon.

