CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to Disclose Relationship With Employee

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN staff member. “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker told employees in a memo. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker’s resignation announcement came at a surprise especially after it being less than two months that he fired Chris Cuomo for wrongly advising his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to address sexual misconduct allegations.

according to Stelter . Zucker did not identify the name of his colleague, but the relationship is with CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust. Gollust will remain at CNN,

Allison Gollust, in a statement of her own said, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

“I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute,” Zucker continued. “I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.”

