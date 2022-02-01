Former Cincinnati Bengals Ickey Woods: Chopped It Up With Don Juan Fasho About The AFC Championship Game

Don Juan Fasho chops it up with the legend Ickey Woods about the Bengals big AFC championship win and the upcoming big game.
https://player.zype.com/embed/61f830a663c63e0001566329.html?api_key=7Y41xOu32BVdSqiGMF3j9FA7adrxz2RikG54rf7jiMoKhMlH9lQOznwUdBc4QPbP&autoplay=true&controls=true
Multiple Reports Indicate Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL After 22 Seasons, His Agent Says Not So Fast
Multiple Reports Indicate Tom Brady Retiring From The NFL After 22 Seasons, His Agent Says Not So Fast
1. Who knew that would be his last.
1 of 15
The Last Touchdown pass of Tom Brady’s career pic.twitter.com/PAjMWHr9LS— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2022
2. Salute.
2 of 15
Tom Brady. Greatest Ever.— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 29, 2022
pic.twitter.com/7Eo7yRenft
3. The greatest.
3 of 15
Salute to Tom Brady ✊🐐 pic.twitter.com/VAZL74maS8— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 29, 2022
4.
4 of 15
What a career for Tom Brady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ym8UZEySRB— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2022
5. Sheesh
5 of 15
Tom Brady's 22-year career:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2022
* 7X Super Bowl champion
* 5X Super Bowl MVP
* 3X NFL MVP
* 15X Pro Bowl
* 6X All Pro
* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)
* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)
* Most career wins: 243
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
6.
6 of 15
Tom Brady should be eligible to go into the Hall of Fame THIS YEAR. That’s how great he was. No doubt the greatest of all time.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 29, 2022
7.
7 of 15
Football without Tom Brady for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/IzN5LnQX7N— Overtime (@overtime) January 29, 2022
8.
8 of 15
So long Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/eJoC8MaiAv— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 29, 2022
9.
9 of 15
We are all so incredibly lucky to have watched Tom Brady play football.— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 29, 2022
10.
10 of 15
Tom Brady dominated football for this long. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kpeQzQuGdp— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2022
11.
11 of 15
Tom Brady was a starter for 20 seasons in the NFL.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2022
He reached the Super Bowl in 10(!!!) of those seasons.
Just think about that.
12.
12 of 15
When Tom Brady began speaking on his podcast about putting family first, you knew it was time. No retirement tour. Just walking away.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2022
13.
13 of 15
Skip Bayless after he finds out Tom Brady retired from the NFL pic.twitter.com/gjKJGTZp19— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) January 29, 2022
14.
14 of 15
When I signed w/ the Patriots & met Tom Brady for the first time at practice I said "Its a true honor to meet you Tom."— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 29, 2022
He took a drink, looked at me & gave a little grin in only a way he could & said...
"This aint no f%&$n meet & greet. beat it."
Wow.. we'll miss you Legend.
15.
15 of 15
We'll always have Tom Brady throwing passes to Daniel Ricciardo across the Monaco harbour 🐐🏈 pic.twitter.com/tPLWZMdXcf— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) January 29, 2022
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Protect HBCUs: Calls Grow For Bomb Threats Targeting Black Colleges To Be ‘Fully Investigated’
- Trial For Ex-Cop Who Fired Wildly Into Breonna Taylor’s Home Doesn’t Account For Her Death
- Former Cincinnati Bengals Ickey Woods: Chopped It Up With Don Juan Fasho About The AFC Championship Game
- Women in Sports: How Jayne Kennedy Blazed The Path For Malika Andrews, Jemele Hill, Taylor Rooks + Many More
- After Being Called A ‘Liar,’ Lowndes County Sheriff Offers $500,000 Reward In Kendrick Johnson Case
- Black History Month 2022
- Black History Month: How It Started v.s. How It’s Going
- Black History Month: How It Started v.s. How It’s Going
- Why Poll Claiming Most Americans Don’t Want Biden Nominating A Black Woman To SCOTUS Is So Flawed
- DOJ Defends Plea Deal For Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers: ‘The Family Was Not Opposed’
Former Cincinnati Bengals Ickey Woods: Chopped It Up With Don Juan Fasho About The AFC Championship Game was originally published on rnbcincy.com