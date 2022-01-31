Rihanna Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump In Style!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s official, Rihanna is pregnant, TMZ confirmed. The Fenty Beauty billionaire announced her pregnancy in a very fashionable way, taking to the streets of Harlem with her baby bump exposed and adorned by cross jewelry. She complete the look with a pink bubble coat, low-rise jeans and chain belt.

Fans have been speculating the Bajan beauty was pregnant since an appearance in her native town Barbados when she was declared a national hero of Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The singer denied pregnancy rumors but continued to fuel them by donning loose clothing that seemingly hid her figure.

Rihanna and her soon-to-be father of her first child, rapper A$AP Rocky, began dating in 2020. The fashionable celebrity couple have been serving us street style over the last few months, including when they made their highly anticipated appearance at the 2021 Met Gala.

It makes total sense why Rihanna put her music on the back burner. Aside from Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, the Anti singer has been enjoying the fruits of her labor while basking in the joys of early motherhood.

Congrats Ri Ri! See the big reveal, here.

