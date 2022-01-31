LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Our prayers are going out to the family of a 20-year old lost his life in a car crash according to the police.

Via Fox19

It happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue, said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Police and fire crews were told as they responded that one person was trapped in a vehicle in the 6800 block of Paddock Road.

Calvin Johnson III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati: 20 Year Killed In Car Crash was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: