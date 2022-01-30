Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dead at 30 from suicide, jumped from 60-story New York apartment

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA 2019 was found dead after jumping from her New York Apartment Sunday morning, according to The New York Post.

Reports say, 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst jumped from the 29th floor of the 60-story high-rise building in New York around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below.

She lived on the 9th floor of the building. Sources told New York Post, Kryst was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.

Shortly before committing suicide, she shared an Instagram post captioned, “May this day bring rest and peace.”

Her family released a statement following her death.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the family said in a statement. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

Kyrst won top honors at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. She was part of the first year that all four major United States-based pageants were won by black women.

In her time as Miss North Carolina, Miss USA, she worked as an attorney at an uptown Charlotte firm and was known for her work in the community.

A local native, she attended Fort Mill High School and Northwestern High School. She obtained her law degree and undergrad from Wake Forest University as an undergrad and Law School.

