Bengals are 7 point underdogs

The AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals find themselves as a -7 point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs for the game on Sunday January 30th.
The game determines who will represent the AFC in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals upset the No. 1 seeded Titans in the divisional round, with a game winning kick with seconds left on the clock last Saturday.
The Bengals bring in a high powered offense ran by Quarterback Joe Burrow against a strong Kansas City Defense. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in week 17 by a score of 34-31, yet the latest odds are -7 Bengals.
Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement, Twitter Throws Parting Shots At QB
Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement, Twitter Throws Parting Shots At QB
1.
1 of 10
Long before Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger emerged as the NFL’s next fearless gunslinger.— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 27, 2022
Some of my favorite ridiculous throws from his 2004 rookie season with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/QBrF7XuyQz
2.
2 of 10
Ben Roethlisberger 10 minutes after announcing his retirement pic.twitter.com/hXMgb8IvYf— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 27, 2022
3.
3 of 10
Not Ben Roethlisberger announcing his retirement and 'Big Rape' immediately trending. pic.twitter.com/8tX84LYm0t— LastAdonitologistOfKrypton (@GodofKrypton) January 27, 2022
4.
4 of 10
Ben Roethlisberger's 18 seasons are the most by any player without ever playing for a losing team (sub-.500 win pct) in NFL history— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 27, 2022
It helped that he led 53-game winning drives in his career ... only Peyton Manning had more in the Super Bowl era (54)
📸: Don Wright/AP pic.twitter.com/ZAMOPxLqEC
5.
5 of 10
Patrick Mahomes ended both Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger’s careers. pic.twitter.com/HQ3rF5wIF2— 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 27, 2022
6.
6 of 10
January 27th in Steelers history:— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 27, 2022
- 2022: Ben Roethlisberger officially retires
- 1970: Terry Bradshaw drafted
- 1969: Chuck Noll hired
- 1901: Art Rooney's birthday
7.
7 of 10
BIG RAPE IS FINALLY GONE REST IN PISS pic.twitter.com/LSAiwUGk2z— Ðrê (@TaxEvasionDre) January 27, 2022
8.
8 of 10
LOL y'all some demons on twitter! The moment Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement "Big Rape" started trending pic.twitter.com/xCLLI9dzAR— Lamont (Jets Off-Season) (@UndeadClover) January 27, 2022
9.
9 of 10
Steelers fans: "Put some respect towards Big Ben's football career and stop calling him Big Rape."— Suede Cunningham ⏹️ Misty.mp4 (@MillyBeamen) January 27, 2022
Me: pic.twitter.com/HvWoY5nLxv
10.
10 of 10
How y’all dancing at Big Rape’s retirement party? pic.twitter.com/i4zMrY05vP— Eric Adams Is Wylin (@LowKickCombo) January 27, 2022
Bengals are 7 point underdogs was originally published on rnbcincy.com