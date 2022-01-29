Cincy
HomeCincy

Bengals are 7 point underdogs

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho 

 

The AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals find themselves as a -7 point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs for the game on Sunday January 30th.

The game determines who will represent the AFC in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals upset the No. 1 seeded Titans in the divisional round, with a game winning kick with seconds left on the clock last Saturday.

The Bengals bring in a high powered offense ran by Quarterback Joe Burrow against a strong Kansas City Defense. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in week 17 by a score of 34-31, yet the latest odds are -7 Bengals.

 

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement, Twitter Throws Parting Shots At QB

10 photos Launch gallery

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement, Twitter Throws Parting Shots At QB

Continue reading Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement, Twitter Throws Parting Shots At QB

Ben Roethlisberger Announces Retirement, Twitter Throws Parting Shots At QB

[caption id="attachment_566204" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David Eulitt / Getty[/caption] Ben Roethlisberger is finally hanging up the cleats after 18 seasons in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl twice in the midst of it all. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is undoubtedly getting a nice sendoff, but some on Twitter are taking some parting shots as well. Roethlisberger, 39, has been at the heart of the Steelers offense since 2004 after three seasons slinging the ball for the Miami University football team in Ohio. A first-round pick at #11, Roethlisberger won the 2004 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award ahead of making the Pro Bowl six times and the aforementioned Super Bowl wins in 2006 and 2009. Off-field Controversy followed Roethlisberger as much as on-field success defined him to football fans. Between 2009 and 2010, two women came forth claiming that Roethlisberger engaged in sexual misconduct with them although none of the claims lead to charges. In the 2009 case, one woman filed a civil lawsuit against the quarterback and a Nevada hotel where she was employed. The woman said in the suit that Roethlisberger allegedly tricked her to come into his room in the summer of 2008, claiming he needed help with a broken television. The woman claimed Roethlisberger blocked the entrance, tried to kiss the woman, and grabbed her. The NFL did not levy any punishment against Roethlisberger in either case. Roethlisberger was also dogged by claims of being a difficult presence in the locker room and reportedly had it out for several former teammates who have spoken out against the NFL star. On Twitter, the celebration and roasting of Ben Roethlisberger are seemingly in tandem, and we’ve got the reactions below. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1486718779874689037?s=20&t=0aSRxeLT-Lw66zRTJyikQA https://twitter.com/_BigBen7/status/1486716111802433541 — Photo: Getty

Bengals are 7 point underdogs  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Lala Anthony Launches Her Own Hair Care Product:…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Marsai Martin Announces Her Upcoming ‘Mari by Marsai’…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Jada Pinkett Smith, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, And…

 2 days ago
07.02.23

Black Model Megan Milan Was Racially Profiled At…

 2 days ago
07.03.23
Photos
Close