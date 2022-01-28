LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Can I get a Who Dey!!!!!!!

The Bengals have become America’s team for this conference championship game. The Bengals lead the way with 19 states, coming ahead of the Chiefs with 16.

We need the Bengals to pull off this win. If we do we are headed to the Big Game!

The City’s spirit is at an all-time high we have to get this done.

I’m predicting that it will be the Bengals and 49ers in the Big Game for a 1982 repeat. WHO DEY!!!!

Let’s paint the town Orange and Black.

All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities 21 photos Launch gallery All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities 1. CIARA Source: 1 of 21 2. CIARA Source: 2 of 21 3. CIARA Source: 3 of 21 4. CIARA (L) AND RUSSELL WILSON (R) Source: 4 of 21 5. DASCHA POLANCO Source: 5 of 21 6. DASCHA POLANCO Source: 6 of 21 7. DASCHA POLANCO Source: 7 of 21 8. CIARA AND DASCHA POLANCO Source: 8 of 21 9. ISSA RAE Source: 9 of 21 10. ISSA RAE Source: 10 of 21 11. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source: 11 of 21 12. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source: 12 of 21 13. NE-YO Source: 13 of 21 14. NE-YO Source: 14 of 21 15. JAMIE FOXX Source: 15 of 21 16. JAMIE FOXX Source: 16 of 21 17. DJ KHALED Source: 17 of 21 18. DJ KHALED Source: 18 of 21 19. CARDI B. Source: 19 of 21 20. CARDI B. Source: 20 of 21 21. CARDI B. Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities The Super Bowl LII was historic with the Philadelphia Eagles winning 41-33. While football was the focus, #TeamBeautiful was all about the fashion. We rounded up all the looks from Super Bowl weekend. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

Cincinnati: The Bengals Is America’s Team For The Conference Championship Game was originally published on rnbcincy.com