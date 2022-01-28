Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Is America’s Team For The Conference Championship Game

Can I get a Who Dey!!!!!!!

The Bengals have become America’s team for this conference championship game. The Bengals lead the way with 19 states, coming ahead of the Chiefs with 16.

We need the Bengals to pull off this win. If we do we are headed to the Big Game!

The City’s spirit is at an all-time high we have to get this done.

I’m predicting that it will be the Bengals and 49ers in the Big Game for a 1982 repeat. WHO DEY!!!!

Let’s paint the town Orange and Black.

 

