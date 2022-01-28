CLOSE
Can I get a Who Dey!!!!!!!
The Bengals have become America’s team for this conference championship game. The Bengals lead the way with 19 states, coming ahead of the Chiefs with 16.
We need the Bengals to pull off this win. If we do we are headed to the Big Game!
The City’s spirit is at an all-time high we have to get this done.
I’m predicting that it will be the Bengals and 49ers in the Big Game for a 1982 repeat. WHO DEY!!!!
Let’s paint the town Orange and Black.
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities
21 photos Launch gallery
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities
1. CIARASource: 1 of 21
2. CIARASource: 2 of 21
3. CIARASource: 3 of 21
4. CIARA (L) AND RUSSELL WILSON (R)Source: 4 of 21
5. DASCHA POLANCOSource: 5 of 21
6. DASCHA POLANCOSource: 6 of 21
7. DASCHA POLANCOSource: 7 of 21
8. CIARA AND DASCHA POLANCOSource: 8 of 21
9. ISSA RAESource: 9 of 21
10. ISSA RAESource: 10 of 21
11. JENNIFER LOPEZSource: 11 of 21
12. JENNIFER LOPEZSource: 12 of 21
13. NE-YOSource: 13 of 21
14. NE-YOSource: 14 of 21
15. JAMIE FOXXSource: 15 of 21
16. JAMIE FOXXSource: 16 of 21
17. DJ KHALEDSource: 17 of 21
18. DJ KHALEDSource: 18 of 21
19. CARDI B.Source: 19 of 21
20. CARDI B.Source: 20 of 21
21. CARDI B.Source: 21 of 21
Cincinnati: The Bengals Is America’s Team For The Conference Championship Game was originally published on rnbcincy.com