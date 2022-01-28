Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio’s First Gucci Store is Opening in Columbus

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci store seen in Hong Kong...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Gucci has announced it’s opening their very first store in Ohio at Easton Town Center in Columbus!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The store will be 5,000 square feet and the first freestanding store in in the entire state.  The location is the former Henri Bendel store located at 4120 The Strand East next to Tiffany’s and Louis Vuitton.

“Gucci’s selection of Easton Town Center as its flagship location in Ohio further enhances our luxury lineup, making Easton the regional destination for the most sought after luxury goods,” said Heather Kovello, Vice President of Leasing, Steiner + Associates.

 

The Gucci store is set to open in spring of 2022 adding to the more than 23 new stores and restaurants that have opened at Easton Town Center over the past year.

Check out one of Gucci’s later runway shows

 

The Latest:

Ohio’s First Gucci Store is Opening in Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

The Cool Kids Announce New ‘Before Sh*t Got…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Papoose ft. 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Teases Sultry New Look Ahead Of…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close