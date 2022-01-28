The Cool Kids Announce New ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ Album

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cool Kids began their journey in music in the early part of the 21st Century and became part of a select group of Hip-Hop acts that went on to influence others within the genre to great effect. The duo of Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish will return to the masses this year with the first of a three-album release rollout titled Before Sh*t Got Weird dropping early next month.

After initially meeting on pioneering social media network Myspace in 2005, Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish released a number of acclaimed works starting in 2007. The duo also enjoyed successful solo careers respectively and blazed trails for other so-called “Blog Era” rappers that they’re largely associated with.

Amid Sir Michael Rocks’ prolific period as a solo act and the group’s 2011 release When Fish Ride Bicycles, the pair officially rejoined with the release of 2017’s Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe. In 2020, Volumes, a collection of EPs and singles recorded between 2018 and 2020, dropped, and eventually, news of a triple album set from the crew began bubbling.

The new single “It’s Yours, Pt. 2” can be streamed below.

Along with the likes of Pac Div, Chance The Rapper, Wale, Danny Brown, Curren$y, Big Sean, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Odd Future, and far too many other acts to name, The Cool Kids stood out primarily by way of their forward-thinking fashion all while forging a sonic direction that defied simple definition. A handful of the strong singles the duo released in 2020 such as “Dapper Dan Leather” will appear on Before Sh*t Got Weird, and a full tracklisting can be viewed below.

Before Sh*t Got Weird drops on March 3.

Tracklisting:

1. Its In the Mix (Introduction)

2. Horizon Island feat. Gabby!

3. Scam Likely (interlude)

4. Hibachi feat. Key!

5. Dapper Dan Leather

6. Pick Up On Line 6

7. Its Yours pt. 2

8. All or Nothing feat. Larry June

9. Too Bad feat. Pell & Atrak

10. I’m Coming Over There feat Guapdad 4000

11. Lightwerk feat. 6lack & JID

12. Strictly Business (EPMD)

13. Triumph pt. 2. feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon

14. Riding Clean feat. Nic Jr.

15. Low Sodium feat Chance The Rapper

16. Warm Handshakes

