Nicki Minaj Teases Sultry New Look Ahead Of Her New Collaboration With Lil Baby

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As the prophetic Queen of rap once said, “I took a couple, you know, I took some time off to rest now and it’s game time b******.” That’s right, on January 25, Nicki Minaj officially announced on her Instagram and Twitter that her highly anticipated collaboration with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem!?” will be released on February 4.

Minaj informed “the Barbs” aka her loyal fans by teasing a screen grab of the music video. She is leaning provocatively in a skin-tight, black mini dress, on what seems to be a law enforcement metal table next to Lil Baby. Minaj also is sporting a cute blonde ponytail scooped up at the top of her head and flipped up at the ends.

Minaj hasn’t released a full-length album since “Queen” in 2018. However, she did release an extended version of her famous “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape and included bonus singles, back in 2021. “Nicki is ready for a comeback and has got Lil Baby on board for her track, called ‘Do We Have a Problem?’” a source told The Sun. “She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go.”

Back in October 2021, Minaj joined Lil Baby on stage during his “Back Outside Tour” in L.A., per Rap Up. This was a month before it was announced that her monumental smash hit single, “Super Bass,” from “Pink Friday” became RIAA certified Diamond. Minaj is planning to debut her HBO Max documentary series in 2022, and also assured fans that her fifth studio album was coming soon. “I know it’s going to be my best body of work and I always love to be in real time, see my fans reacting to something,” Minaj told DJ Whoo Kid in June 2021 (via K94.5). “That’s what I’m looking forward to now. Obviously, I’m not telling them when my album is coming out, but I know that it’s gonna be amazing because I want to thank the people who’ve rocked with me for all of these years.”

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj Gifts Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

Nicki Minaj Bares All In Instagram Birthday Photoshoot

Nicki Minaj Teases Sultry New Look Ahead Of Her New Collaboration With Lil Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: