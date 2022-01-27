Ohio: SAT’s Are Going Digital In 2024

It looks like SAT’s are going digital in 2024. No more fill in the blanks with a pencil.
The President of the Ohio Education Association Scott DiMauro talked about the move, which he says is a sign of the times.
I know the kids will be happy about this. (FOX19)
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
Lol at this Black Thought trend. Y’all gone learn one day——I don’t care if he is 83 years old. Psssssh even then he will out rhyme anyone....lol——for all of y’all frustrated about Riq’s standing in the world...y’all gotta preach the gospel too. THAT’S how people learn— ahmir•quest• 5 letters only (@questlove) February 27, 2021
A dumbass: Who TF is Black Thought?— April is in LA (@ReignOfApril) February 27, 2021
Me: This, you wayward ejaculate. THIS is Black Thought. FOH. pic.twitter.com/koMMTfLk9J
There will be no Black Thought slander allowed on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/FQkxNMoHwc— Black Kensei (@BKenseiSpeaks) February 27, 2021
4.4 of 15
That kid said Black Thought been rapping for 2 years. pic.twitter.com/TZRaMV4Rc2— Ella Septima-Hamer (@jbrous41) February 27, 2021
Black Thought been in the game longer than most of the people asking " who is Black Thought" been alive.— Vex And Silence (@RyanLedbetter20) February 27, 2021
Jesus... This is why we get Lil Yachtys and Lil Xans. Wtf yall growing up on?
Me to anybody who doesn’t know who Black Thought is pic.twitter.com/cJADFg3bJJ— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 27, 2021
Let’s not play with Black Thought’s name ever. Give that man his flowers and build him that statue he’s earned.— Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) February 27, 2021
We really saying that Drake, a man who doesn’t even write his own lackluster rhymes, is better than Black Thought? During Black History Month? pic.twitter.com/Djd6p89tRn— a mf rainbow, n*gga (@MariTheeEmpress) February 27, 2021
????? That man said Drake raps better than Black Thought? Black. Thought. ?????? pic.twitter.com/i8gfPtL5cv— Prosecco Princess (@juanellbNice) February 27, 2021
Just discovered that Black Thought was trending because people needed to remind someone that he’s a top tier lyricist. I love to see it.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 27, 2021
*sees why Black Thought is trending*— CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) February 27, 2021
Y’all better talk to em before I do! pic.twitter.com/gBKccJhEye
Black Thought could be snoring in his sleep and STILL rap circles around Drake. I understanding being a stan but PLEASE be realistic. I beg you.— Judgmentally Petty™️ (@demtittiesavg) February 27, 2021
If you don’t know who Black Thought is keep that to yourself it’s embarrassing.— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 27, 2021
My reaction to ANYBODY that claims they listen to hip hop but don’t know who Black Thought is pic.twitter.com/8hL6FMUYNk— ROD INC. (@rodeverette) February 27, 2021
