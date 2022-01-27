Cincy
Ohio: SAT's Are Going Digital In 2024

It looks like SAT’s are going digital in 2024. No more fill in the blanks with a pencil.

The President of the Ohio Education Association Scott DiMauro talked about the move, which he says is a sign of the times.

I know the kids will be happy about this. (FOX19)

Ohio: SAT's Are Going Digital In 2024  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

