Justin Timberlake In New Janet Jackson Documentary?

As Janet Jackson fans gear up to watch the all new four hour premiere of her upcoming Lifetime documentary, many of them are wondering if we are going to actually get any never before seen details of what happened during that infamous Halftime show fiasco in 2004.

Sources are reporting that Justin Timberlake will appear on the superstars’ documentary for the first time speaking on the aftermath of the incident. A source close to PageSix says,

“Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It’s like this big secret. He’s the surprise, just like the Super Bowl”.

The Janet Jackson documentary premieres this Friday on Lifetime.

Watch the trailer here

Pharrell Williams To Open New Resort In Bahamas

Pharrell Williams is teaming up once again with nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman on a brand new resort in the Bahamas! That’s right, the multifaceted music mogul is adding another property to his hospitality empire. ‘Somewhere Else’ will be a part of Atlantis Paradise Island and is expected to open in January of 2024 consisting of 400 rooms and suites, multiple restaurants and bars, and bungalows with recording studios. The Rockwell Group will spearhead the contemporary design.

“Often, when talking about tropical aesthetics, there’s this harkening back to another time,” Pharrell told CNN of the design-forward project. “It’s like, ‘man, let’s let that time be.’ We’re going for the future here.”

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Justin Timberlake In New Janet Jackson Documentary? was originally published on kysdc.com